POLL RESULTS: Carlow Live readers have decided that their favourite pub in Carlow is...

Voting has closed

The Irishman's, Carlow Town

38%

Castle Tavern, Carlow Town

11%

Scraggs Alley, Carlow Town

6%

Carpenter's Bar and Lounge, Carlow Town

5%

Teach Dolmain, Carlow Town

5%

Foran's Pub, Tullow

4%

O'Loughlin's Bar

4%

The Thatch, Graiguecullen

4%

Ewing's Bar, Carlow Town

3%

Palatine House

3%

O'Shea's, Borris

3%

Joyce's Pub, Borris

3%

Ballinkillen Lorm Community Centre

2%

Boland's Bar, Hacketstown

2%

John Dalton's Bar, Tullow

1%

Nurney Inn

1%

The Fighting Cocks

1%

The Mall Pub, Clonmore

1%

Osborne's Bar, Rathanna

1%

Dunne's Bar and Lounge, Clonegal

1%

Corcoran's Bar, Carlow Town

1%

Roberts Bar and Lounge, Myshall

0%

Coady's Pub, Rathanna

0%

Miller's Sportsbar

0%

Carlow Live readers have been voting for their favourite pub in Carlow to go to.

You've chosen where the best pint is...now it's time to reveal where the best pub is!

The winner of the best pub in Carlow is...

The Irishman's Pub

The popular watering hole has already won the best pint competition and now it's taken the crown of the best pub in Carlow with 38% of readers' votes.

In second place was Castle Tavern while Scraggs Alley took third. 

See the full results above! 