POLL RESULTS: Carlow Live readers have decided that their favourite pub in Carlow is...
Results are in
Voting has closed
The Irishman's, Carlow Town
Castle Tavern, Carlow Town
Scraggs Alley, Carlow Town
Carpenter's Bar and Lounge, Carlow Town
Teach Dolmain, Carlow Town
Foran's Pub, Tullow
O'Loughlin's Bar
The Thatch, Graiguecullen
Ewing's Bar, Carlow Town
Palatine House
O'Shea's, Borris
Joyce's Pub, Borris
Ballinkillen Lorm Community Centre
Boland's Bar, Hacketstown
John Dalton's Bar, Tullow
Nurney Inn
The Fighting Cocks
The Mall Pub, Clonmore
Osborne's Bar, Rathanna
Dunne's Bar and Lounge, Clonegal
Corcoran's Bar, Carlow Town
Roberts Bar and Lounge, Myshall
Coady's Pub, Rathanna
Miller's Sportsbar
Carlow Live readers have been voting for their favourite pub in Carlow to go to.
You've chosen where the best pint is...now it's time to reveal where the best pub is!
The winner of the best pub in Carlow is...
The Irishman's Pub
The popular watering hole has already won the best pint competition and now it's taken the crown of the best pub in Carlow with 38% of readers' votes.
In second place was Castle Tavern while Scraggs Alley took third.
See the full results above!
