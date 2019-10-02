VOTE NOW: Carlow Live readers! Where can you get the best breakfast roll in Carlow?
Have your say...
Where’s the best place to get a breakfast roll in Carlow?
Doyle's, Royal Oak Store
Lynch's Mace in Old Leighlin
Kane's Gala, Burrin Road
The Railway Arms, Bagenalstown
Hannon's Centra on the O'Brien Road
Raths Londis Plus, Pollerton Road
Amber, Graiguecullen
Kevin Nolan's Mace, Tullow
Hegarty's Gala, Tullow Road
The search is on for the shop/café or restaurant which boasts the best breakfast roll in Carlow!
You have been sending in your nominations over the last few days and now it's time to vote!
The poll will close at 9am on Friday morning.
