VOTE NOW: Carlow's Snapshots gets underway with amazing prizes to be won!

Welcome to Carlow Live's first Snapshots poll!

As part of the Snapshots competition, we are asking readers to vote for their favourite image of the week.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

THE PERSON WHO SENDS IN THE WINNING PHOTO WILL GET:

• Sherry Fitz McDermott - €100 One4All voucher

• Empower Fitness - €100 voucher (3 months membership)

• Hickson's Centra - €100 voucher

• Thrive Café - €100 voucher

• Dooley Motors - €100 voucher for a car valet

• Bridge Cabs Carlow - €100 La Boheme

Get voting now from our selection of photos submitted by readers this week.

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen?

Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?

Well, it's time to dig them out and show them some love.

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.

It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy "look at the state of my hair" debs photos!

Send your pictures to news@carlowlive.ie or contact us on Facebook.

*The poll will expire at 5pm on Friday!