VOTE NOW: Second poll for Carlow's Snapshots gets underway with amazing prizes!

Lily Ray sent in this picture and she reckons it is probably the very first selfie - taken over 30 years ago. Tony Ray from New Oak Estate snapped the picture after he took the kitchen mirror from the window and balanced it with his foot against the wall. Tony is pictured with his daughter, Lily, who "sat with pride of place to witness the amazing snapshot". Lily said: "A simpler time. Very fancy camera too."
Shelley Sullivan is pictured here with her American Akita, Paddy. Shelley's partner caught the two of them asleep in the bed.
David O'Leary sent in this beautiful picture of O'Shea's pub in Borris in south Carlow. He estimates that the picture was taken in the 1990s some time. A fine example of rural Carlow in all its glory.
Julie Coakley sent in this picture of her and her late brother, Paddy, down at the beach in Courtown. The caravan in the background she says "slept seven of us and it was only a four berth".
L-R: Geraldine Corcoran, her daughter, Amy Corcoran in the middle and Amy's sister Angela Coady, the picture was taken in 1988 and was sent into Carlow Live by Amy Corcoran. Amy says their mother used to wash their hair and leave the conditioner in and wrap their hair up in a plastic bag for an hour or two to make their hair softer. Only in Ireland!
Welcome to Carlow Live's second Snapshots poll!
As part of the Snapshots competition, we are asking readers to vote for their favourite image of the week.
The winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers' images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.
THE PERSON WHO SENDS IN THE WINNING PHOTO WILL GET:
• Sherry Fitz McDermott - €100 One4All voucher
• Empower Fitness - €100 voucher (3 months membership)
• Hickson's Centra - €100 voucher
• Thrive Café - €100 voucher
• Dooley Motors - €100 voucher for a car valet
• Bridge Cabs Carlow - €100 La Boheme
Get voting now from our selection of photos submitted by readers this week.
We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen?
Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?
Well, it's time to dig them out and show them some love.
We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.
It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy "look at the state of my hair" debs photos!
Send your pictures to news@carlowlive.ie or contact us on Facebook.
*The poll will expire at 5pm on Monday.
