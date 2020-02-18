RESULT: Second poll for Snapshots now finished as competition enters closing stages
Lily Ray sent in this picture and she reckons it is probably the very first selfie - taken over 30 years ago. Tony Ray from New Oak Estate snapped the picture after he took the kitchen mirror from the window and balanced it with his foot against the wall. Tony is pictured with his daughter, Lily, who "sat with pride of place to witness the amazing snapshot". Lily said: "A simpler time. Very fancy camera too."
L-R: Geraldine Corcoran, her daughter, Amy Corcoran in the middle and Amy's sister Angela Coady, the picture was taken in 1988 and was sent into Carlow Live by Amy Corcoran. Amy says their mother used to wash their hair and leave the conditioner in and wrap their hair up in a plastic bag for an hour or two to make their hair softer. Only in Ireland!
Julie Coakley sent in this picture of her and her late brother, Paddy, down at the beach in Courtown. The caravan in the background she says "slept seven of us and it was only a four berth".
David O'Leary sent in this beautiful picture of O'Shea's pub in Borris in south Carlow. He estimates that the picture was taken in the 1990s some time. A fine example of rural Carlow in all its glory.
THE PERSON WHO SENDS IN THE WINNING PHOTO WILL GET:
• Sherry Fitz McDermott - €100 One4All voucher
• Empower Fitness - €100 voucher (3 months membership)
• Hickson's Centra - €100 voucher
• Thrive Café - €100 voucher
• Dooley Motors - €100 voucher for a car valet
• Bridge Cabs Carlow - €100 La Boheme
Lily Ray
Geraldine Corcoran
Julie Coakley
They are all into the grand final and will join the winners of the first poll:
Kathrina Coakley
Muireann (Ayres) Walsh
Nicole Whyte
The final poll will be held later this week!
