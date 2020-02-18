RESULT: Second poll for Snapshots now finished as competition enters closing stages

The second poll for Carlow's Snapshots has now finished as the competition enters the closing stages.

As part of the Snapshots competition, we have been asking readers to vote for their favourite images.

The winners will go forward every week, leaving six winning images in the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

THE PERSON WHO SENDS IN THE WINNING PHOTO WILL GET:

• Sherry Fitz McDermott - €100 One4All voucher

• Empower Fitness - €100 voucher (3 months membership)

• Hickson's Centra - €100 voucher

• Thrive Café - €100 voucher

• Dooley Motors - €100 voucher for a car valet

• Bridge Cabs Carlow - €100 La Boheme

BELOW ARE THE RESULTS OF THE SECOND POLL!

*******************************************

Congratulations to the winners of the second poll:

Lily Ray

Geraldine Corcoran

Julie Coakley

They are all into the grand final and will join the winners of the first poll:

Kathrina Coakley

Muireann (Ayres) Walsh

Nicole Whyte

The final poll will be held later this week!

Best of luck to the finalists!