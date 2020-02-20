VOTE: Final poll of Snapshots competition with hundreds of euro in vouchers for winner

The final poll for Carlow's Snapshots competition is now underway with hundreds of euro in vouchers for the winner.

As part of the Snapshots competition, we have been asking readers to send in photos and then vote for their favourite images.

A series of polls have narrowed it down to six pictures for the grand finale and they're all in with a chance of winning our amazing prize package.

THE PERSON WHO GETS THE MOST VOTES IN THE FINAL POLL WILL WIN:

• Sherry Fitz McDermott - €100 One4All voucher

• Empower Fitness - €100 voucher (3 months membership)

• Hickson's Centra - €100 voucher

• Thrive Café - €100 voucher

• Dooley Motors - €100 voucher for a car valet

• Bridge Cabs Carlow - €100 La Boheme

GET VOTING NOW FOR YOUR WINNER!

The poll closes at 5pm on Monday.