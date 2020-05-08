VOTE: We all miss a little tipple in our local! What's your favourite pub in Carlow?

We are using the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Dunne's Bar and Lounge, Clonegal

Foran's Pub, Tullow

John Dalton's Bar, Tullow

Carpenter's Bar and Lounge, Carlow Town

Castle Tavern, Carlow Town

Palatine House

The Irishman's, Carlow Town

Nurney Inn

Roberts Bar and Lounge, Myshall

O'Shea's, Borris

Corcoran's Bar, Carlow Town

Boland's Bar, Hacketstown

The Fighting Cocks

Ballinkillen Lorm Community Centre

The Mall Pub, Clonmore

Ewing's Bar, Carlow Town

The Thatch, Graiguecullen

Osborne's Bar, Rathanna

Joyce's Pub, Borris

Coady's Pub, Rathanna

Scraggs Alley, Carlow Town

Teach Dolmain, Carlow Town

Miller's Sportsbar

O'Loughlin's Bar

We are using the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

We are starting with the pubs because let's face it - we all miss a little tipple in our local. 

Remember to keep your business local where you can and above all, GET VOTING!

This poll will close next Monday, May 11 at 11pm. 

If there are any pubs you would liked added to the poll, email us on news@carlowlive.ie 