VOTE: We all miss a little tipple in our local! What's your favourite pub in Carlow?
We are using the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses
VOTE NOW!
Dunne's Bar and Lounge, Clonegal
Foran's Pub, Tullow
John Dalton's Bar, Tullow
Carpenter's Bar and Lounge, Carlow Town
Castle Tavern, Carlow Town
Palatine House
The Irishman's, Carlow Town
Nurney Inn
Roberts Bar and Lounge, Myshall
O'Shea's, Borris
Corcoran's Bar, Carlow Town
Boland's Bar, Hacketstown
The Fighting Cocks
Ballinkillen Lorm Community Centre
The Mall Pub, Clonmore
Ewing's Bar, Carlow Town
The Thatch, Graiguecullen
Osborne's Bar, Rathanna
Joyce's Pub, Borris
Coady's Pub, Rathanna
Scraggs Alley, Carlow Town
Teach Dolmain, Carlow Town
Miller's Sportsbar
O'Loughlin's Bar
We are starting with the pubs because let's face it - we all miss a little tipple in our local.
Remember to keep your business local where you can and above all, GET VOTING!
This poll will close next Monday, May 11 at 11pm.
If there are any pubs you would liked added to the poll, email us on news@carlowlive.ie
