RESULT: We all miss a little tipple in our local! What's your favourite pub in Carlow?
We are using the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses
VOTE RESULTS!
The Red Lion, Bagenalstown
The Irishman's, Carlow Town
Castle Tavern, Carlow Town
Teach Dolmain, Carlow Town
Carpenter's Bar and Lounge, Carlow Town
The Railway House, Bagenalstown
Corcoran's Bar, Carlow Town
Scraggs Alley, Carlow Town
Pint Depot, Royal Oak
Carpe Diem
Dicey Reilly's
The Mall Pub, Clonmore
Palatine House
O'Shea's, Borris
Ballinkillen Lorm Community Centre
Ewing's Bar, Carlow Town
Joyce's Pub, Borris
O'Loughlin's Bar
The Thatch, Graiguecullen
Salt Bar, Carlow
John Dalton's Bar, Tullow
Nurney Inn
The Fighting Cocks
Miller's Sportsbar
Foran's Pub, Tullow
Lord Bagenal
Meaneys Bar, Leighlinbridge
The Hunters Rest in Fenagh
Teac Uí Braonáin, Leighlinbridge
Osborne's Bar, Rathanna
Roberts Bar and Lounge, Myshall
Racey Byrne's
Boland's Bar, Hacketstown
Dunne's Bar and Lounge, Clonegal
Coady's Pub, Rathanna
Kilbride Bar, Leighlinbridge
La Boheme
The Garison Inn, Leighlinbridge
Kelly's Bar, Leighlinbridge
We are using the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
We started with the pubs because let's face it - we all miss a little tipple in our local.
Thousands of you voted over the last few days in our poll and it is clear we are blessed here in Carlow with top-quality pubs!
They are all winners!
Check out the results above!
