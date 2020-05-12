RESULT: We all miss a little tipple in our local! What's your favourite pub in Carlow?

We are using the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

VOTE RESULTS!

The Red Lion, Bagenalstown

20%

The Irishman's, Carlow Town

9%

Castle Tavern, Carlow Town

6%

Teach Dolmain, Carlow Town

6%

Carpenter's Bar and Lounge, Carlow Town

5%

The Railway House, Bagenalstown

4%

Corcoran's Bar, Carlow Town

3%

Scraggs Alley, Carlow Town

3%

Pint Depot, Royal Oak

3%

Carpe Diem

3%

Dicey Reilly's

3%

The Mall Pub, Clonmore

3%

Palatine House

3%

O'Shea's, Borris

2%

Ballinkillen Lorm Community Centre

2%

Ewing's Bar, Carlow Town

2%

Joyce's Pub, Borris

2%

O'Loughlin's Bar

2%

The Thatch, Graiguecullen

2%

Salt Bar, Carlow

2%

John Dalton's Bar, Tullow

1%

Nurney Inn

1%

The Fighting Cocks

1%

Miller's Sportsbar

1%

Foran's Pub, Tullow

1%

Lord Bagenal

1%

Meaneys Bar, Leighlinbridge

1%

The Hunters Rest in Fenagh

1%

Teac Uí Braonáin, Leighlinbridge

1%

Osborne's Bar, Rathanna

1%

Roberts Bar and Lounge, Myshall

1%

Racey Byrne's

0%

Boland's Bar, Hacketstown

0%

Dunne's Bar and Lounge, Clonegal

0%

Coady's Pub, Rathanna

0%

Kilbride Bar, Leighlinbridge

0%

La Boheme

0%

The Garison Inn, Leighlinbridge

0%

Kelly's Bar, Leighlinbridge

0%

We are using the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

We started with the pubs because let's face it - we all miss a little tipple in our local. 

Thousands of you voted over the last few days in our poll and it is clear we are blessed here in Carlow with top-quality pubs! 

They are all winners!

Check out the results above! 