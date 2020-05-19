POLL: Carlow Live readers! Vote now on where to get the best bag of chips in Carlow...

Carlow Live is continuing to use the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed or impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.

Some chippers in Carlow remain open so be sure to give them some business during the lockdown.

This poll to crown the best chipper in Carlow will close at 11pm on Sunday, May 24.

If your favourite chipper isn't on the list, let us know by email and we will add it to the voting.

Email news@carlowlive.ie