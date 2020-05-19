POLL: Carlow Live readers! Vote now on where to get the best bag of chips in Carlow...

Get voting!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

The poll closes this Sunday

Bruno's in Rathvilly

Florino's in Carlow Town

Jimmy's Takeaway in Ballon

Rico's in Leighlinbridge

Milano's in Carlow Town

Billy Bunters in Carlow Town

Milano's in Bagenalstown

Mario's Takeaway in Graiguecullen

Rico's in Bagenalstown

Roosters

Luigi's in Carlow Town

Tony's in Graiguecullen

Fast Eddies in Carlow Town

Benni's in Tullow

Cafe Roma

Carlow Live is continuing to use the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed or impacted by  the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.

Some chippers in Carlow remain open so be sure to give them some business during the lockdown. 

This poll to crown the best chipper in Carlow will close at 11pm on Sunday, May 24. 

If your favourite chipper isn't on the list, let us know by email and we will add it to the voting.

Email news@carlowlive.ie 