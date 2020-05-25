RESULT: Carlow Live readers! The best bag of chips in Carlow can be found at...

Carlow Live is continuing to use the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed or impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions.

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.

In the latest poll, thousands of people have voted for the best chipper in Carlow and the winner is...

Mario's Takeaway in Graiguecullen

Congratulations and well done to all the businesses who received thousands of votes from their loyal customers.

Some chippers in the Dolmen County are open so please support them!