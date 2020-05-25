RESULT: Carlow Live readers! The best bag of chips in Carlow can be found at...
We are blessed with great chippers all around the county!
Well done to everyone!
Mario's Takeaway in Graiguecullen
Tony's in Graiguecullen
Cafe Roma
Jimmy's Takeaway in Ballon
Teddy's in Borris
Florino's in Carlow Town
Billy Bunters in Carlow Town
Milano's in Bagenalstown
Luigi's in Carlow Town
Milano's in Carlow Town
Bruno's in Rathvilly
Rico's in Leighlinbridge
Gio's Takeaway
Roosters
Rico's in Bagenalstown
Fast Eddies in Carlow Town
Benni's in Tullow
The Sister's Takeaway
Milano's in Tullow
Metro Grill
Carlow Live is continuing to use the lockdown to remember our county's struggling businesses currently closed or impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions.
Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of them and keep them in your mind for when they start to re-open.
In the latest poll, thousands of people have voted for the best chipper in Carlow and the winner is...
Mario's Takeaway in Graiguecullen
Congratulations and well done to all the businesses who received thousands of votes from their loyal customers.
Some chippers in the Dolmen County are open so please support them!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on