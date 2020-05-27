VOTE: Carlow Live readers! Have your say on the best café in the Dolmen County...
What do you think?
GET VOTING!
The Wildflower Café, Rathvilly
Birdcage Café, Bagenalstown
Lelo's Pantry Café, Graigue
BeaNice Café, Dublin Street
Café de Mode, Ballon
Thrive Café, Tullow
Teddy's Café, Fairgreen Shopping Centre
Café 1, Fairgreen Shopping Centre
Neighbourhood Espresso, Carlow Town
Cibo, Carlow Town
Crotty's, Sandhills Shopping Centre
Bake Café, Graigue
Rachel's Garden Café, Aboretum
Carlow Live is continuing to use the lockdown to remember the county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions or operating on a limited basis.
This week is the turn of cafés who we are all missing during lockdown, even though some have managed to re-open through sheer graft and innovation.
Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of our county's businesses, keeping them in your minds for when they start to re-open.
This vote will close at 11pm on Sunday night, May 31.
Results will be revealed on Monday, June 1.
If your favourite is missing from the list, let us know by email on news@carlowlive.ie.
