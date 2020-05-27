VOTE: Carlow Live readers! Have your say on the best café in the Dolmen County...

What do you think?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

GET VOTING!

The Wildflower Café, Rathvilly

Birdcage Café, Bagenalstown

Lelo's Pantry Café, Graigue

BeaNice Café, Dublin Street

Café de Mode, Ballon

Thrive Café, Tullow

Teddy's Café, Fairgreen Shopping Centre

Café 1, Fairgreen Shopping Centre

Neighbourhood Espresso, Carlow Town

Cibo, Carlow Town

Crotty's, Sandhills Shopping Centre

Bake Café, Graigue

Rachel's Garden Café, Aboretum

Carlow Live is continuing to use the lockdown to remember the county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions or operating on a limited basis. 

This week is the turn of cafés who we are all missing during lockdown, even though some have managed to re-open through sheer graft and innovation. 

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of our county's businesses, keeping them in your minds for when they start to re-open.

This vote will close at 11pm on Sunday night, May 31.

Results will be revealed on Monday, June 1. 

If your favourite is missing from the list, let us know by email on news@carlowlive.ie