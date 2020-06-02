RESULT: Thousands of Carlow Live readers have voted! The best café in the Dolmen County is...
Well done to all the businesses!
Café 1, Fairgreen Shopping Centre
Cibo, Carlow Town
Lelo's Pantry Café, Graigue
Café de Mode, Ballon
Birdcage Café, Bagenalstown
Neighbourhood Espresso, Carlow Town
Thrive Café, Tullow
Teddy's Café, Fairgreen Shopping Centre
Rachel's Garden Café, Aboretum
BeaNice Café, Dublin Street
Crotty's, Sandhills Shopping Centre
The Wildflower Café, Rathvilly
Lazy River Café
Bake Café, Graigue
Brooks
Coolanowle Foodhall
Rathwood
Carlow Live is continuing to use the lockdown to remember the county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions or operating on a limited basis.
In this poll, it was the turn of cafés who we are all missing during lockdown, even though some have managed to re-open through sheer graft and innovation.
Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of our county's businesses, keeping them in your minds for when they start to re-open.
The results of the best café poll are outlined above, well done to all the businesses.
Just four votes separated the top two cafés.
