RESULT: Thousands of Carlow Live readers have voted! The best café in the Dolmen County is...

Café 1, Fairgreen Shopping Centre

24%

Cibo, Carlow Town

22%

Lelo's Pantry Café, Graigue

14%

Café de Mode, Ballon

8%

Birdcage Café, Bagenalstown

5%

Neighbourhood Espresso, Carlow Town

5%

Thrive Café, Tullow

4%

Teddy's Café, Fairgreen Shopping Centre

3%

Rachel's Garden Café, Aboretum

3%

BeaNice Café, Dublin Street

2%

Crotty's, Sandhills Shopping Centre

2%

The Wildflower Café, Rathvilly

2%

Lazy River Café

2%

Bake Café, Graigue

1%

Brooks

1%

Coolanowle Foodhall

0%

Rathwood

0%

Carlow Live is continuing to use the lockdown to remember the county's struggling businesses currently closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions or operating on a limited basis. 

In this poll, it was the turn of cafés who we are all missing during lockdown, even though some have managed to re-open through sheer graft and innovation. 

Over the coming weeks, we will run a series of online polls to crown the best of our county's businesses, keeping them in your minds for when they start to re-open.

The results of the best café poll are outlined above, well done to all the businesses. 

Just four votes separated the top two cafés. 