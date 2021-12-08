POLL: Were you affected by Storm Barra?

Now that Storm Barra has come and (just about) gone, we can all breathe a sigh of relief until the next one comes our way.

From fallen trees and ferocious gusts of wind, Storm Barra certainly made it's presence known across the country the last two days.

Here in Carlow, we got away with it lightly, but we want to know if you were affected by the storm. Whether you couldn't get to work, your property got damaged or maybe you just had to entertain the kids all day.

Vote in our poll above and let us know if you were affected in anyway.

If you have any photos of damage caused please send them to lili.lonergan@iconicmedia.ie