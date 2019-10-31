WATCH: Talented Laois student singing Irish version of hit song Shallow from A Star is Born

A Laois student has revealed her amazing voice in an Irish version of Shallow from the movie A Star is Born.

Clíona McDonald is from St Fergal's College in Rathdowney.

She is starring in the latest hit from Gaeltacht Coláiste Lurgan who have previously featured other talented Laois students Cian McGearailt and Shannon Bryan.

Clíona sings in the video along with co-singer Sean Lonergan backed by a host of dancers and musicians all students at the gaeltacht.

Her school is rightly proud of her.

"WOW! Goosebumps for all the right reasons. St Fergal's own Clíona McDonald will blow your mind in this version of 'Shallow' as Gaeilge from Coláiste Lurgan in the Connemara Gaeltacht recorded during the summer. It was worth the wait, outstanding talent, everyone at St Fergal's College are so incredibly proud of you Clíona, well done. Congratulations to all involved putting this piece together - really impressive. Please share and enjoy!" say St Fergal's College on their Facebook page.