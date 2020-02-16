VIDEO: New series of Special Forces Ultimate Hell Week boasts a Carlow connection

Twin brothers and a local Garda will go literally to hell and back over the coming weeks on our TV screens as they compete in Special Forces Ultimate Hell Week - the first episode is on this coming Monday on RTÉ One at 9pm.

The Fagan brothers from the Castle Road, Michael and John, along with local detective Garda Graham Gohery will test their physical and mental resolve to the absolute limits in the gripping new series.

Detective Gohery, from Tipperary, is a member of the Carlow/Kilkenny Protective Service Unit.

Michael Fagan is an architect based in Cork while John is a physio working in the Dublin/Kildare area.

Michael won a SHC medal with Dicksboro in 2017.

Filmed last year in various locations, this series certainly promises to be the most testing yet.