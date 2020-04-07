WATCH: Virgin Media TV presenter Martin King opens up about recent health scare
Nice to see him back!
Virgin Media TV presenter Martin King has opened up about a recent health scare.
The former weatherman returned to our screens on The Six O'Clock Show on Monday evening after a few weeks away and spoke about his health amid speculation that he might have had Covid-19.
King told viewers about an operation he had which required five stents in his heart.
Martin has now been given the all clear from doctors and is back co-presenting the show with Muireann O'Connell.
