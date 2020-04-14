Carlow people! Free online stress control programme made available during lockdown

The HSE in partnership with Dr Jim White, Consultant Clinical Psychologist (Stress Control) has launched a free online Programme to help with stress on http://Stresscontrol.org

Stress is a normal reaction to the rapidly changing and uncertain times we are all living in at the moment. If you are feeling a bit more stressed than usual and would like to learn some great ways, free-of-charge, to deal with common problems like anxiety, depression, panicky feelings, poor sleep and poor wellbeing then come along to our online Stress Control class.

Stress Control is an evidenced based programme that teaches you practical skills to deal with stress.



The programme covers topics including:



· how stress affects our bodies and our thoughts,

· skills to overcome panicky feelings,

· and tips to getting a good night’s sleep.



This programme includes six modules which will be broadcast at scheduled times for 3 weeks (2pm and 8.30pm Mondays and Thursday).



Go to Stresscontrol.org and subscribe at no cost to the Youtube channel so you will be updated when the next module will be broadcast.



At this very challenging time Stress Control is a proven and effective way to improve mental wellbeing for staff and the public. You may wish to share the information about this programme with your family and friends to encourage their participation.



Join the conversation on social media @HsehealthW at #StressControlIrl