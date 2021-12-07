Search

07 Dec 2021

WATCH: Aspiro Inspired sing Declan Smith's Take me home to Carlow

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Mary Amond O'Brien leads this beautiful rendition of Declan Smith's Take me home to Carlow.

Mary said the idea for this project sprung to mind over a year ago during lockdown.

Take me home to Carlow was written by Carlovian Declan Smyth and is an all-time favourite of Aspiro Inspired adult community choir since they first performed it in 2013.

Declan wrote it for the ‘Song for Carlow’ competition in 2005. 

Take me home to Carlow took on a whole new depth of meaning when the pandemic hit in March 2020 said Mary, and thoughts immediately went to those far from home who this time last year knew their hopes of returning home to families and friends would not be happening.

After months of Zoom choir rehearsals, singers learning new skills to record themselves on their phones, encouraging singers to volunteer for solos, distanced rehearsals and professional recordings in her back garden, here it is at last.

Aspiro Inspired have recently rebranded and are now known as ‘Carlow Community Choir’.

