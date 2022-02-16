Search

16 Feb 2022

WATCH: Carlow Rugby Club features in new film

Lili Lonergan

16 Feb 2022 7:53 PM

news@iconicnews.ie

'12 Counties, One club', a new initiative by Leinster Rugby which focuses on the clubs and its members that are the beating heart of the sport within the province, paid a visit to Oak Park in Carlow recently to some of it's members.

Each edition of the film will focus on a club, it's members and some of the stories that make that club so special.

Carlow was the first club to feature on the film which will be shown on Leinster Rugby's YouTube channel.

Tommy Doyle, Ken Tucker and Vincent Grogan are just some of the clubs members to feature in the film, as they speak of their support and love for the club over the years.

