WATCH: Farmers use Tesla sports car to cut corn with over 100 year old binder
Well, this is interesting...
Never let it be said that they don't move with the times in Offaly!
A little bit of history was made at the 46th Annual Steam Threshing in Clonbullogue, Offaly on Sunday as farmers used a Tesla sports car to cut corn.
The video was posted to Facebook by Maura Allen and shows Jackie, Aiden and John Harrison using a Telsa electric car with a binder. "Old and new working well," Maura said.
The binder is over 100 years old!
