WATCH: Farmers use Tesla sports car to cut corn with over 100 year old binder

Well, this is interesting...

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Never let it be said that they don't move with the times in Offaly!

A little bit of history was made at the 46th Annual Steam Threshing in Clonbullogue, Offaly on Sunday as farmers used a Tesla sports car to cut corn.

The video was posted to Facebook by Maura Allen and shows Jackie, Aiden and John Harrison using a Telsa electric car with a binder. "Old and new working well," Maura said.

 

The binder is over 100 years old!

Scroll back up to watch the brilliant clip.