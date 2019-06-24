WATCH: Spectacular street velodrome wows onlookers with one coming to Carlow this weekend

Dozens of cyclists of all ages have been flocking to Limerick city centre to experience the spectacular street velodrome which has been erected as part of the Bike Week celebrations.

County Carlow Sports Partnership are also bringing a pop-up Street Velodrome from the UK to Carlow for Bike Week 2019.

The pop-up event will take place on Sunday, June 30 at the Institute of Technology Carlow.

Families from across the region travelled to Limerick to try out the velodrome at O'Connell Street since it opened.

"I thought it was deadly - it was really with fast bends and I nearly crashed," said 23-year-old Jack Farrell from Carlow who is visiting Limerick for the weekend.