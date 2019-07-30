WATCH: Cairdeas Centre in Tullow recreate epic Rocky film with an even better ending

The men and women of the Cairdeas Centre in Tullow have recreated the epic Rocky film with an even better ending.

The sketch is loosely based on the hit film which starred Sylvester Stallone and it follows Dale (Rocky) as he has a dream match with Danny (The Man).

Filming took place in the Tara Arms and Tullow Boxing Club with filming carried out by Media Lab.

Watch it until the end, it's brilliant.

The Cairdeas Centre services provide day services to adults with intellectual disability and Autistic Spectrum Disorders and focus on the ability of the individual.