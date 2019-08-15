WATCH: Carlow Pride Festival video an inspirational showcase of our beautiful county

The Carlow Pride Festival recap video is an inspirational showcase of our beautiful county.

Hundreds of people took to the streets for Carlow's first ever Pride Parade as the Dolmen County was filled with love on July 21.

There were amazing scenes as people walked through the streets of Carlow Town to celebrate social and self acceptance, achievements, legal rights and of course pride in the LGBT community.

The afternoon started with a colourful parade from St Patrick's College to Carlow Town Park where the party continued. The inaugural parade was a resounding success and showcased Carlow as a fantastic, vibrant and diverse town.

