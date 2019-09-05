WATCH: Anna May McHugh asks Bishop to 'pray for fine weather' at Carlow Ploughing

National Ploughing Association managing director, Anna May McHugh, has asked Bishop Denis Nulty to "pray for fine weather" at this year's Ploughing Championships in Carlow.

Last year's event in Offaly was hampered by bad weather and the site had to be closed down on one of the days.

Ms McHugh was speaking at the launch of the 2019 event when the tent on the site in Carlow was battered with heavy wind and rain and she quipped: "I think we have ploughing weather outside."

The Ploughing Queen then called on Bishop for Kildare and Leighlin, Denis Nulty, - who was at the launch on Wednesday - to "pray for fine weather" in Ballintrane, Fenagh on September 17-19.

But there was a warning too if the prayers go unanswered, watch the video above.

Delighted to be here at the launch of #Ploughing19 out at Fenagh in Carlow. @KANDLEi looks forward to welcoming all to our Stand 399 Row 18. Don’t forget to submit your ‘Prayer for the Ploughing’ @NPAIE @CathNewsIreland @Carlow_Co_Co pic.twitter.com/0Xmdr2yZ1g — Bishop Denis Nulty (@BishopDNulty) September 4, 2019

Ms McHugh also thanked everybody for all their hard work and said "everybody likes to be involved" which is a real encouragement to them.