WATCH: Massive flood outside Carlow village after deluge of rainfall over last 48 hours

Check out the video above of a massive flood outside Tinryland village after a deluge of rainfall over the last 48 hours.

Met Éireann had issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Carlow as well as Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford for Friday and up until 3pm on Saturday.

There were further spells of heavy rain across the the two days with thundery downpours and flooding.‬