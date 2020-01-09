WATCH: David Callanan from Carlow speaking about his BT Young Scientist project

Check out David Callanan from Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach in Carlow speaking about his project at the 56th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in Dublin this week.

David set out to make an app that informs you about local landmarks in Carlow.

The Carlow school's project is called the "Landmark App" Bunaithe ar GPS in the Technology category.

In total, over 1,800 projects were submitted by students in schools all across the island of Ireland.