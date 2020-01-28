WATCH: Snow falling around Carlow after Met Éireann prediction and weather warning
Amazing!
Watch the video above of snow falling in Carlow after Met Éireann predicted the "sneachta" and issued a weather warning late on Monday night.
28/01/2020
Search our Archive
Watch the video above of snow falling in Carlow after Met Éireann predicted the "sneachta" and issued a weather warning late on Monday night.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on