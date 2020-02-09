Carlow/Kilkenny Sinn Féin candidate Kathleen Funchion says people voted for change
An emotional Kathleen Funchion talks to Christopher Dunne about her performance in the 2020 general election.
Kathleen's surplus is going to decide a few seats as a lot will be determined by where her transfers go.
Based on the final tallies, Kathleen Funchion will top the poll on 16,711 (24% of the vote) followed by John McGuinness on 10,198 (14% of the vote).
The remaining three seats will be determined by transfers with another Fianna Fáil seat likely (Jennifer Murnane O'Connor is on 8,808 votes), a Fine Gael seat likely (John Paul Phelan is on 6,098 votes) and it'll be a scrap then for the fifth seat between Bobby Aylward of Fianna Fáil (7,339), Malcolm Noonan of the Green Party (4,671) and Pat Deering of Fine Gael (5,731).
