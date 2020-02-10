WATCH: Carlow's Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has taken the fourth seat in Carlow/Kilkenny

Carlow's Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has taken the fourth seat in Carlow/Kilkenny.

This was the Fianna Fáil candidate's third time contesting a general election.

There were incredible scenes at the count centre in the Lyrath Estate after she was elected on the eight count with 12,839 votes.

Kilkenny based Fine Gael candidate John Paul Phelan took the third seat on the same count with 13,172 votes.