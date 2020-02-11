WATCH: Heavy snow falling around Carlow with extreme care advised on the county's roads

Heavy snow has been falling around Carlow on Monday with extreme care advised on the county's roads.

Carlow has been covered in a blanket of snow overnight on Monday and it is to remain bitterly cold with the risk of snow showers continuing.

A Status Yellow snow and ice weather warning for Ireland has predicted widespread wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday.

The warning is valid from the early hours of Monday, February 10 to just before midnight on Tuesday.