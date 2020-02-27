WATCH: Carlow primary school's video to try and win solar panels is absolutely adorable!

A Carlow primary school's video to try and win solar panels for their school is absolutely adorable.

Students of St Brigid's NS Grange are among dozens across Ireland hoping to win a competition for solar panels to cut their energy costs.

The Friends of the Earth competition Solar Schools 2020 will award schools with the best climate action idea that engages with their local community.

Every school had to make a short video, and the ones with the most 'thumbs up' clicked by viewers will win.

Click on this link to watch them and make your vote.

Schools with the most votes will progress to the next round where a team of independent judges will choose the winning schools.

There are 4 regional areas, and there will be a primary school and secondary school winner in each region.

1. North Western Region (Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan Roscommon, Sligo)

2. Leinster Region (Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Wicklow)

3. Dublin Region (Dublin City and County)

4. Southern Region (Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford)

The poll closes this Friday, February 28.

Winning schools will receive a 90% grant AND all of the support needed to negotiate putting solar on their roof. Each winning school will be required to fundraise for the final 10%.