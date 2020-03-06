VIDEO: 'You look savage!' - IT Carlow student appears on RTÉ's First Dates Ireland

A young IT Carlow student from Kildare appeared on First Dates Ireland on RTÉ 2 on Thursday night.

Calverstown native, Declan Lavin, aged 23, is in his final year studying Media and PR in IT Carlow.

On the programme, Declan was paired with beautiful date Clodagh and they get on like a house on fire.

At one point he complimented Clodagh on her looks and says: "You look savage!".

Declan said: "Clodagh is a very funny woman, so bubbly.

"Both of us had similar stories in terms of overcoming weight loss and social anxiety so we meshed together well."

