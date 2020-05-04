WATCH: Birthday convoy of family and friends for Carlow's Cody Molloy during pandemic
Amazing!
A birthday drive-by was organised last week for Carlow's Cody Molloy during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Cody attends Gaelscoil Eoghain Ui Thuairisc and celebrated his 13th birthday on April 30 but his parents had a surprise for him despite the physical distancing restrictions due to the pandemic.
His parents, Jenna Molloy and John Owens, pulled over into the bus park in Ashgrove saying they "had a puncture".
The unsuspecting Cody got some shock when he got out of the car and was met with the birthday convoy of family and friends.
Watch the video above!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on