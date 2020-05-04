WATCH: Birthday convoy of family and friends for Carlow's Cody Molloy during pandemic

A birthday drive-by was organised last week for Carlow's Cody Molloy during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Cody attends Gaelscoil Eoghain Ui Thuairisc and celebrated his 13th birthday on April 30 but his parents had a surprise for him despite the physical distancing restrictions due to the pandemic.

His parents, Jenna Molloy and John Owens, pulled over into the bus park in Ashgrove saying they "had a puncture".

The unsuspecting Cody got some shock when he got out of the car and was met with the birthday convoy of family and friends.

Watch the video above!