WATCH: Carlow priest features on first episode of Hector's new TG4 lockdown TV series

From his shed in Galway, well-known Irish broadcaster Hector along with an eclectic mix of guests went live to the nation on TG4 last Thursday night.

‘Hector Anseo’ is a 6-part series of one-hour programmes that will transcend the lockdown. From his shed in Galway, Hector talks to the nation, building their hope and championing their survival skills.

We might be used to Hector, Ireland’s most famous intrepid traveller, taking us to far-flung lands all over the world but now like the rest of us, he is in lockdown.

In the first episode, Hector was joined by our own Laois Parish Priest Fr Paddy Byrne as well as Michael Healy Rae, Gráinne Seoige from South Africa, ex-rugby player turned publican Trevor Brennan from Toulouse, ex Waterford hurler Dan Shanahan, impressionist Conor Moore and award-winning singer-songwriter, Gavin James.

Fr Paddy Byrne, parish priest for Abbeyleix, Ballyroan, Shanahoe and Raheen, joined the show via video-link to speak about life in lockdown taking in funerals, community spirit, and his daily messages of hope delivered through Facebook.

