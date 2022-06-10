Search

10 Jun 2022

WATCH: Local Carlow film storms global festival circuit

10 Jun 2022 1:53 PM

A locally shot dark comedy has swept up Nominations & Awards in over 17 Film Festivals around the world!

Mrs. H, an intense rollercoaster of comedic terror and wit written and directed by Carlow native Heather Grogan, beat thousands of submitters to the finals of festivals based in the UK, New York, France, Germany & India
 
The first Award was won at the Berlin Shorts Awards for Best Comedy, a fantastic nod to Mrs. H’s Berlin roots. Next was the Golden Stake Award from Shockfest, based in LA. Then came the awards for Best Extended-Length Short Film & Fan Favourite, both from 80 Screams Film Festival based in Ohio.

These awards were preceded by Certificates in Cinematic/Comedic Excellence provided by three festivals based in Bali, Germany & France.

During 2020’s hospitality-lockdown, the owners of the stunning Roundwood House, Co. Laois were approached by SUNFA Films, a local film company based on the Carlow/Laois border. Writer/Director Heather Grogan was on the hunt for the perfect ‘home’ for the deviant character of Mrs. H. And with the help of the very accommodating Flynn family, she’d finally found it.

Joining forces with fellow SUNFA Films members Daniel Craig on Sound, and Diarmuid Long on Camera and Edit, this skeleton crew got to work on bringing this story to life with the helpful hands of Conor Keary coming in on the last few days to get it over the line.
 
Mrs. H is a story about a young couple who spend the night at a B&B with a host who’s more than a little odd…in fact, she’s downright murderous!

Starring Mary Doyle of Carlow Little Theatre fame making her first transition from stage to screen, Liam Wilson Smyth & Molly Downey debuting together, Barry John Kinsella (The Sleep Experiment), Fiona Bergin (The Shift), Colin Malone (The Land), Ben MacCaoilte (Laoch) with Liz Bryan Sherry and her son Oisin also making their screen debut.

Shot over the course of a week, Mrs. H also had scenes in Callinan’s Newsagents in Graiguecullen, and in New Oak Community centre in Carlow before wrapping up production on the 6th of November 2020.
 
So What Happens Next?

So far, apart from Festival Judges and attendees; only cast, crew and immediate families have had the chance to view Mrs. H in all her glory.

Now that it’s safer to do so, the team at SUNFA Films plans to hold a public screening this year RIGHT HERE IN CARLOW to celebrate their achievements. So watch this space! 

