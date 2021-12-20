WATCH: Carlow native makes it to X-Factor finals in Malta

A Carlow man has made it to the finals of X Factor Malta.
Jimmy Tyrell from Carlow town is among the hopeful finalists to win on January 16.
Jimmy perfomred Harry Styles' Falling at judges house on Sunday 19 which secured his place in the live finals.
Jimmy will be talking to KCLR about his experience tomorrow Tuesday December 21.
