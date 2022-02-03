Watch: Draws announced for Provincial Towns Cup

The 2022 Bank of Ireland Metropolitan Cup and Provincial Towns Cup (first and second round) draws took place on Wednesday evening (February 2)
In the first round, Carlow was drawn at home to Longford and Tullow with New Ross.
In the second round, Carlow was drawn to Birr and Tullow with North Kildare.
The Provincial Towns Cup is set to kick off on Sunday March 6, with the Metropolitan Cup kicking off the weekend after.
A total of twenty-eight teams will take part in this year’s competition.
Bank of Ireland Provincial Towns Cup First Round Draw:
County Carlow FC v Longford RFC
Wexford Wanderers RFC v Boyne RFC
Edenderry RFC v Cill Dara RFC
Enniscorthy RFC v Mullingar RFC
Clondalkin RFC v Portlaoise RFC
Wicklow RFC v Naas RFC
New Ross RFC v Tullow RFC
Arklow RFC v Tullamore RFC
Navan RFC v Roscrea RFC
North Kildare v Skerries RFC
Balbriggan RFC v Athy RFC
Newbridge RFC v Midland Warriors RFC
Byes:
Ashbourne RFC, Dundalk RFC, Kilkenny RFC, and Gorey RFC.
Bank of Ireland Provincial Towns Cup – Seconds Cup Draw:
Longford RFC v Boyne RFC
North Meath/Athboy v Clane RFC
Wicklow RFC v Rathdrum RFC
Tullow RFC v North Kildare RFC
Ashbourne RFC v Portlaoise RFC
Mullingar RFC v Edenderry RFC
New Ross RFC v Wexford Wanderers RFC
Gorey RFC v Ardee RFC
County Carlow FC v Birr RFC
Portarlington RFC v Athy RFC
Byes:
Naas RFC
Newbridge RFC
Cill Dara RFC
Kilkenny RFC
Dundalk RFC
Clondalkin RFC
