WATCH: Fire services attending 'significant' fire in Carlow town

Fire Services are currently dealing with a significant fire at the Oglesby and Butler premises on the O’Brien Road.
Residents are advised to keep their windows closed and please note that there may be water pressure issues in the town as water services diverts more water to this area for fire fighting.
Traffic delays are beginning to develop in the area and diversions are being put in place to alleviate delays via the Hacketstown Road, Eastern Relief Road and Dublin Road.
There is no further information at this stage.
