WATCH: Hilarious reaction after Carlow resident discovers dead rat in a rural laneway

WARNING: This video contains swear words and offensive language

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Live's Darren Hassett and his niece, Jorja Fogarty, this week discovered a dead rat in a rural laneway in the Dolmen County. 

The removal of the rodent from the roadway didn't exactly go to plan and you can watch the hilarious antics above.

