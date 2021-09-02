WATCH: Frontline heroes from all over Ireland form David Brophy's new choir

Frontline workers from across the country have come together to form David Brophy's latest choir - The Frontline Choir - which will feature in an upcoming RTE series.

Composer David Brophy, fresh from the success of his High Hopes Choir and Unsung Heroes Choir, set about establishing this national frontline choir back in March 2021.

He was blown away by the bravery of the nation’s healthcare workers and the show will chart the formation of the group but will also hear their incredible stories of working through the pandemic.

David wants to give their voices a platform. With first-hand experience of how therapeutic music can be, he brings them together musically – setting up his first-ever nationwide choir in this three-part series in RTE's autumn schedule.

Over the course of the series, David will meet with healthcare workers from across the country as they begin their journey in a Level 5 lockdown, initially rehearsing on Zoom. Despite technical difficulties and with the help of Assistant Choir Director Róisín Savage, the group creates a hugely emotive and powerful music video dedicated to their healthcare colleagues who lost their lives to Covid-19.

The music video sees the choir sing an arrangement of the U2 song ‘Sometimes You Can’t Make it on Your Own’ and was fittingly filmed on the campus of St. Vincent’s University Hospital, projected onto the external wall of a building that served as a Covid-19 ward. You can watch the video at the top of this article.

The series will air on RTÉ One as part of their Autumn schedule.