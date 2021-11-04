WATCH: The 2021 John Lewis Christmas advert has landed and it's a tearjerker

The 2021 John Lewis has been released and it has been described as a 'tearjerker' on social media.
It follows a young boy Nathan who discovers Skye the Alien who had crash-landed on earth near his house. He introduces her to Christmas traditions, including Christmas lights, mince pies and festive jumpers.
The feel-good advert from the British retailer features a cover of 'Together In Electric Dreams' by newcomer Lola Young. It is already being tipped to challenge for the Christmas No.1 spot in the UK charts.
The ad's tagline is: 'For a Christmas a magical as your first'. Most people are loving it on social media.
The annually anticipated John Lewis Christmas ad dropped this morning, and while it's not as dramatic as some past versions, it's a sweet holiday tale.https://t.co/OaouWEtaSJ— Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) November 4, 2021
I'm generally a scrooge and don't like Christmas, but this gave me Stranger Things vibes and I like the way it was done— PANGOLIN2 (@PANGOLIN_2) November 4, 2021
Check it out above.
