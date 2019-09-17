WATCH| Amazing scenes as crowds meet Grand National winner Tiger Roll at Ploughing 2019
There was a special treat for horse racing fans on Day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships as Grand National winner Tiger Roll made an appearance.
People queued up to take photographs with the Gordon Elliott-trained horse, a back-to-back winner of the Aintree Grand National.
Tiger Roll has remained in training and will go for a record third Grand National win in a row next April in Liverpool.
For now, he's enjoying the limelight in Carlow!
