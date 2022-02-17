Search

17 Feb 2022

WATCH LIVE: Track the path of Storm Eunice as it bears down on Ireland with dangerous conditions forecast

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Feb 2022 7:07 PM

Storm Eunice is set to hit Ireland tonight with a dangerous weather forecast by Met Eireann. 

A series of serious Weather Warnings are in place with a Red Wind Warning issued for Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford. READ MORE BELOW

Watch the progress of Storm Eunice live on the weather tracker above from windy.com.

Press play on the video above to see the latest projected path of Storm Eunice. You can also zoom in and out using the + and - in the top corner.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Red Wind Warning for Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford with a Status Orange Wind Warning issued for Munster, Galway, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Laois, Offaly and Dublin.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Snow Warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Roscommon warning that Storm Eunice will bring heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard like conditions in some places. This warning is in place from 3am on Friday until 3pm on Friday.

A Status Yellow Wind, Rain and Snow Warning is also in place for all of Ireland.

The Status Red Storm Warning for Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford warns that Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds. Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with gusts in excess of 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide. That warning is in place from 3am until 8am on Friday.

The Status Orange Storm Warning for Munster, Galway, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Laois, Offaly and Dublin warns that southwest or cyclonic winds becoming northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide. The warning is in place from 3am until 11am on Friday.

The Status Yellow Wind, Rain and Snow Warning states that Storm Eunice will track over Ireland on Thursday night and on Friday bringing very strong winds and falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow. Some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding. Warnings will be updated on Thursday morning. That warning is in place 1am on Friday until 3pm on Friday.

