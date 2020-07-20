Carlow Arts Festival announce epic cinema programme

Carlow Arts Festival is excited to announce From the Arctic to Australia, the programme for its virtual reality (VR) cinema next month.

The VR cinema will be hosted on Carlow Arts Festival's YouTube channel and will be accessible for all to view from August 1-31.

The announcement of the VR cinema follows on from Carlow Arts Festival's successful VR strand in 2019.

XR producer Camille Donegan has returned to curate the series of 360 films that will bring the viewer on an international exploration, from the Arctic to Australia and all the way to Mars, from the comfort of your home.

Audiences purchase a headset from the festival website that works with their smartphone to replicate the experience of the VR cinema safely in their own homes. Carlow Arts Festival has ranged the globe to source the most extraordinary films for the 360 3D experience that these cardboard headsets provide. Plus, they are entirely reusable and will work for any 360 content.

Become a puppet trapped in a stunningly offensive puppet show in Extravaganza, explore the movement of the solar system in The Guardian’s Celestial Motion (Alexander Whitley Dance Company in association with Sadler’s Wells), and step into a taxi in your new Australian home and be whisked away by a wise feathered friend in the surreal stop-motion adventure Passenger.

Immerse yourself in the acoustic delights of - 22.7°C, which is an experience inspired by the adventure of electronic music producer Molécule who captures the sounds of the Arctic for compositions. Soar through space from the Moon to Mars and beyond with 2nd Step.

Narrated by Colin Farrell, Gloomy Eyes, an animated VR-trilogy in 6DoF (6 degrees of freedom) and 3D real-time, tells the story of the sun who got tired of humans and decided to hide and never rise again. Carlow Arts Festival is delighted to announce a giveaway of 30 licenses for the wonderful Gloomy Eyes VR experience, available on Steam for Oculus Quest, Rift or HTC Vive headsets.

How to watch

Don’t have a VR headset? No problem, as you can still share in the VR experience. Carlow Arts Festival has a simple, inexpensive cardboard VR viewer available to purchase that will allow you enter the world of VR using your smartphone and experience the 360 3D content. VR viewers are available to purchase from www.carlowartsfestival.com now priced €10 plus postage and packaging.