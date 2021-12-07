Primary schools in Carlow sign up to national digital skills competition

Eight primary schools in Carlow are among the 810 across the country that have registered to compete in Ireland’s first national digital skills competition, Ireland’s Future is MINE, which will challenge students to think creatively, collaborate and problem-solve as they re-imagine their communities and shape Ireland’s sustainable future through the world of Minecraft.

The competition is being delivered through a collaboration between Microsoft Ireland and RTÉjr.

First announced in September, the Ireland’s Future is MINE digital skills competition challenges primary school students in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to use Minecraft: Education Edition to build critical 21st century skills by exploring fun challenges such as building their own NASA rover and coding their very own polar ice hut.

Minecraft: Education Edition is a game-based learning platform that allows teachers to deliver a variety of curriculum lessons to promote creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving. The learning platform offers teachers an alternative teaching and learning tool to engage pupils and ignite their passion for learning.

Primary Schools that have not yet registered to participate still have time to do so here. Once registered, they can tune into rte.ie/learn to watch Dream Space TV, which features six amazing Minecraft: Education Edition Lessons.

Delivered by Microsoft Ireland’s Dream Space teachers, the lessons are designed to both support teachers to deliver digital learning experiences in the classroom and inspire students to think creatively and encourage them to explore the possibilities within STEM now and into the future.

Microsoft’s Dream Space team will also provide all registered schools with comprehensive teaching guides to ensure that they are supported throughout the episodes and as they prepare their competition submission. Finalists will then go head-to-head in the competition finals, which are expected to take place in May 2022.

Commenting on the competition, James O’Connor, Vice President of Microsoft International Operations, said:

“We are thrilled to see such high levels of engagement in the Ireland’s Future is MINE digital skills competition.

"Through Minecraft: Education Edition, schools across the island of Ireland are empowered to participate in this fun and innovative competition, which encourages pupils to think creatively, collaborate, problem-solve and re-imagine their communities in the future.

"It’s incredibly important that students of all ages develop essential skills to enable them to participate in our increasingly digital economy and society.

“With over 800 primary schools in the Republic of Ireland signing up to the Ireland’s Future is MINE challenge, Microsoft and RTÉjr are making it possible for teachers and students to foster STEM - science, technology, engineering and mathematics - skills, while having fun!

"I would highly recommend primary schools who have not yet registered to participate take the opportunity to do so. We look forward to supporting teachers and their students in Carlow on this exciting learning journey.”