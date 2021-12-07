Carlow College is offering a new exciting course in 2022
Carlow College is offering a new media based course for the 2022 academic year.
The BA (Hons) in Media, English and Culture is an exciting, innovative 4-year undergraduate programme that prepares students for future challenges in an information-rich society.
Studies will include a range of popular media and cultural forms including social media, television, film, documentary, and music, and read the most compelling works of modern and contemporary literature.
Students will also have the option to choose modules in creative writing and drama, and to work on traditional and exciting digital creative projects.
In the video below, Dr Eoghan Smith talks about the new course and what learners can expect while studying with Carlow College and after Graduation.
For more information you can visit the Carlow College website
