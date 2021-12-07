All Covid-19 sites in Carlow will close early today

The HSE has announced that in the interests of safety of staff and service users, all COVID-19 clinics across the South East, including Carlow, will close at 4pm today.

Those that had been scheduled for appointments between 4-7pm this afternoon Tuesday December 7 are being contacted with the offer of an earlier appointment today or to reschedule to a time tomorrow Wednesday December 8.

Those with appointments throughout today, Tuesday December 7, for the additional COVID-19 testing facility at Carlow Youth Centre, Green Lane, Carlow are being contacted to change their appointments to the same times tomorrow Wednesday 8th of December.

Those due to attend appointments up to 4pm today, Tuesday December 7, at the permanent COVID-19 testing centre on the grounds of St. Dympna’s site in Carlow are not affected.

Those that had been scheduled for appointments at St. Dympna’s between 4-7pm this afternoon are being contacted with the offer of an earlier appointment at St. Dympna’s today or to reschedule to a time there tomorrow Wednesday December 8.

The HSE said it appreciates the support of everyone in accommodating this rearrangement.