07 Dec 2021

STORM BARRA: Carlow County Council issue public safety advice

Lili Lonergan

Storm Barra will bring very strong and disruptive winds and heavy rain to Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the strongest and most impactful winds expected across western areas.

A yellow wind and rain warning is in place for County Carlow from 02:00 on Tuesday December 7th until 18:00 on Wednesday December 8th , as the strong winds from Storm Barra are accompanied by heavy rain.

The Road Safety Authority, An Garda Síochána and Carlow County Council have issued the following public safety advice:

All road users should be aware of the hazardous traveling conditions, and only necessary journeys should be undertaken. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time.

As conditions will vary throughout the event, people need to take account of the local conditions and advice from their Local Authority.

No online classes for kids out of school as a result of Storm Barra

Carlow shoppers encouraged to give a gift that means more this Christmas by Oxfam Ireland

In the interests of public safety, Carlow County Council wishes to advise that Carlow Town Park, Oak Park Forest Park and Tullow Town Park will close from 08:00 this morning, December 7 until 08:00 on Wednesday December 8.

The public are warned electricity wires are always live, never approach. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410

Storm Barra will gradually move eastwards away from Ireland through Wednesday afternoon and winds will gradually lessen, though Wednesday will still be a windy day.  Thursday and Friday look like much improved days following Storm Barra, though there will still be spells of rain at times.

Whatever the weather please follow the public health advice and help keep everybody safe from COVID-19.

