Carlow shoppers encouraged to give a gift that means more this Christmas by Oxfam Ireland

Oxfam Ireland is urging shoppers in Carlow to give a gift that means more this Christmas, as it launches its range of sustainable Christmas gifts today.

Festive fairtrade fare, treats for tech afficionados, and stocking filler favourites such as candles, calendars, books, games and homewares are just some of the gifts available to buy in Oxfam shops throughout Ireland, and online.

Speaking at the launch of Oxfam’s sustainable gift collection, Trevor Anderson, Director of Trading for Oxfam Ireland, said:

“We’re delighted to launch our range of sustainable, ethical and unique Christmas gifts.

“More and more, we see people wanting to purchase gifts for their loved ones that are not only high quality and unique, but also support those in need. Every time someone in Carlow purchases a gift from Oxfam, they are directly supporting Oxfam’s work worldwide and supporting workers and craftspeople.

“We’re encouraging Christmas shoppers to pop into one of our 46 shops throughout the island of Ireland, or check out our online Christmas pop-up shop – it couldn’t be easier to buy a gift that means more this Christmas!”

Oxfam Ireland have also unveiled their range of Oxfam Unwrapped gifts. Oxfam Unwrapped allows purchasers to choose a physical or online gift card worth a specific value, which will go towards supporting Oxfam’s work worldwide. With more people on the hunt for ethical Christmas presents, an Oxfam Unwrapped gift is a gift shoppers can feel good about giving to someone they care about.

Whether you're aiming to celebrate a little more sustainably this year, looking for extra special gifts that also change lives, or are just completely stuck on what to get your Secret Santa , check out our gift guide for #Christmas inspiration! https://t.co/9ECWhMDXQh pic.twitter.com/hSEsCPNyYd — Oxfam (@oxfamgb) December 7, 2021

According to Mark Mellett, Director of Fundraising and Marketing for Oxfam Ireland:

“The pandemic has made the most vulnerable even more vulnerable. For families already facing the threat of war, hunger and life-threatening diseases like cholera, Covid-19 only adds to the daily fear and uncertainty they feel.

"By giving an Unwrapped gift this Christmas, you could provide a life-changing gift for a struggling family. By buying one of our Unwrapped gifts such as ‘a wee gift’ or ‘soap-prise’, Carlow people are helping to provide much needed sanitation and hygiene education for families in need, or shoppers can also choose a gift that supports girls’ education, or livelihoods.

"Whatever gift you choose, you’ll be helping to beat poverty for good this Christmas.”

Each Unwrapped gift is representative of Oxfam’s work around the world and the money raised goes into one of four specific programme funds:

Saving Lives- Oxfam Ireland uses the funds generated by the sale of these gifts to provide life-saving support to communities who are caught up in humanitarian crises

Livelihoods - Oxfam Ireland uses funds generated by the sale of these gifts to work with poor communities to improve their livelihoods.

Water for All - Funds generated through these gifts provide access to safe water and sanitation facilities to keep communities safe from disease.

Investing in Futures - Funds generated by the sale of these gifts enable Oxfam Ireland to undertake vital work to ensure that poor communities have access to key essential services. Our goal here is to ensure that more women and men, boys and girls will exercise their rights to quality health care and education to build a sustainable future.

Commenting further, Mr Mellett said:

“Oxfam Unwrapped is an ideal gift for that person who has everything. By giving an Oxfam Unwrapped gift, Oxfam’s work worldwide can continue to provide life-changing support to communities who are most in need.

"It’s a perfect gift for those looking to shop with a conscience this year, so we are encouraging consumers to visit our online Unwrapped store or their local Oxfam store and help those in need, today.”

Oxfam’s ethically sourced gifts are available in selected Oxfam shops only, and further information on Oxfam’s gifts and Oxfam Unwrapped can be found on their website, here: https://www.oxfamireland.org/.