Carlow primary schools called to take part in new ‘Imagine the Future’ competition

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP), has launched a new competition for nearly 700 primary schools across in the Intervention Area of the NBP.

Students participating in NBI’s new ‘Imagine the Future’ art, design and imagination competition will have a chance to win a Promethean™ ActivPanel™ - a state of the art interactive flat panel display for their school, as well as a number of other individual student prizes for county and national competition winners.

The ‘Imagine the Future’ competition will highlight and delve into how students perceive the principle of high-speed fibre broadband and the potential opportunities that arise from it.

Students will be asked to create a piece of art responding to the simple statement, ‘Imagine the Future’. Entries can take a variety of forms, including a sculpture, a photo, a painting, a song, a short movie or even a dance – making it as accessible as possible for students to participate.

Entries can focus on the following themes:

- Transportation of the future

- School of the future

- Home of the future

- Workplace of the future

- Hospital of the future

- Community of the future

The competition will go through three phases: a school, county and national phase. Winners from each school will progress to the county phase, where a panel of judges selected by NBI will decide who will represent their county at the final national phase and be in with a chance to win an ActivPanel.

As the connected hub of the modern classroom, the Promethean ActivPanel creates powerful digital learning experiences which are further enhanced through internet access.

Samantha Ecock, Territory Manager - Ireland, from global education technology company, Promethean, will be helping to judge the competition, with the winner currently due to will be announced in May of this year.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer of National Broadband Ireland, said:

“NBI is delighted to launch the ‘Imagine the Future’ competition for primary schools in the NBP intervention area. This affords young people across the country the opportunity to imagine the endless possibilities and opportunities afforded to them through access to high speed broadband. I would like to thank all of the schools that are taking part in the competition and I wish all of the students the best of luck in their projects.”

Tara Collins, Chief Marketing Officer of National Broadband Ireland, said:

“Young people and schools will see some of the greatest benefits from the introduction of high speed broadband across the country through the National Broadband Plan. We hope that this competition will engage them to think about the variety of advantages and potential uses of high speed broadband, as well as engaging their imagination through the creation of the projects.”

To register and find out more about the ‘Imagine the Future’ competition, please visit NBIschools.ie

National Broadband Ireland is actively working across the country to design and build the new high-speed, Fibre-to-the-Home network, which will connect over 1.1 million people and over 554,000 premises in the project’s Intervention Area.